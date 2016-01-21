Kate Hudson melts over a baby panda during 'Kung Fu Panda 3' press tour

It looks like Kate Hudson officially has her eye on someone, and that someone is a baby panda. Kate couldn't help but swoon as she cradled a 4-month-old panda during the China leg of her Kung Fu Panda 3 tour on Thursday.

"I'm in love," Kate captioned the video. In the clip, Kate is seen holding the little panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China, as it plays with her hands, and on-lookers collectively swoon.

It's only fitting that the 36-year-old is spending some quality time with a panda. In her new film, Kate plays Mei Mei, the new leading lady panda in the franchise, lending her voice and mom experience to her role.

Photo: Kate at the "Kung Fu Panda 3" premiere in L.A.



In a recent interview with Pop Sugar, Kate dished about how excited her two sons, Ryder, 12, and Bingham, 4, were about her new role and the message that comes with the film. "The patchwork family. Love is love is love is love. I think, especially in today's age, that's a wonderful, comforting message to kids," she said. "But also, I think this [movie] is really about Po's identity, and finding out who he is, and then becoming his own person."

She continued: "That transition into becoming a little man. And I have that boy [Ryder] right now! I've got the tween. Po's a tween. It's an amazing time, going through puberty. You're figuring out, "Who am I gonna be? What is my future?" You're just trying to really understand that you are your own person. It can be very scary and it can also be very exciting. That era of puberty is so huge. Especially for boys."

Kate and her two boys Ryder and Bingham

Kate's two boys made their official red carpet debut during the Los Angeles premiere of the film, escorting their mom down the red carpet and into the theater. Kung Fu Panda's leading man Jack Black also had his children therer to support him, as well as Angelina Jolie, who had four of her own children lend their voices in the film.

Angie and Brad Pitt's kids Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 9, and 7-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne were all grown up as they took the red carpet, while dad Brad and older brother Maddox,14, didn't make an appearance.

Kung Fu Panda 3 hits theaters January 29.