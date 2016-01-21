Jennifer Lopez gives all she has during star-studded opening night of her Las Vegas residency

We were waiting for last night, and it finally came! On Wednesday evening, Jennifer Lopez gave it all she had kicking off her three-year Las Vegas residency, “All I Have,” at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s AXIS theatre.

Taking the stage, the 46-year-old singer dazzled audience goers in custom Versace costumes that featured over 260,000 Swarovski crystals. The creation of these outfits was overseen by her longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, which took over 1,400 man hours to hand apply all the crystals to the multiple designs.

CLICK TO SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM J.LO's VEGAS DEBUT



Photo: WireImage

Jennifer along with her surprise guest performers Pitbull (“On the Floor”), Ne-Yo (“All I Have”) and Ja Rule (Ain’t It Funny”) performed for a sold out, star-studded crowd that included boyfriend Casper Smart, Justin Bieber, Rebel Wilson, Gina Rodriguez, Leah Remini, Derek Hough, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Ryan Seacrest.

The mom-of-two’s set list for the evening featured some of her biggest hits like “If You Had My Love,” “Get It Right,” “Booty,” and “Love Don't Cost a Thing.” From Bieber to her own mother, J.Lo had the crowds going wild and singing along.

Following her grand Las Vegas debut, the singer along with friends celebrated at Caesars Palace’s Mr. Chow restaurant. There, it was time for the Shades of Blue star to be entertained as DJ Cassidy spun for the crowd.

At the after-party, Jennifer shared a snap of her celebratory cake on Instagram captioned, “What a night! #AlliHave #JLoVegas.” Ryan Seacrest tweeted his American Idol colleague after the show calling her the "hardest working women in show biz amazing!" Justin Bieber also congratulated the "Booty" singer on her opening night tweeting, "Incredible show. Thanks and congrats."

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 21, 2016 at 2:35am PST



E! News spoke to Las Vegas’ newest resident after her show to discuss how the night went. "It felt great. It felt really great. It's a room—it's a different venue than what I've played before and I wanted to tailor the show to fit in that room, and I think it felt really good. I think people got, 'OK, this is J. Lo's music and concert, but it's also J. Lo's Vegas show.' I don't like saying the word 'J.Lo,' but I know that's what people say! But definitely, [it was] an amazing night," the multi-talented star said. "We worked really hard on it so people could have a good time and everybody at the end of that concert was on their feet dancing and jumping and singing."

Jennifer added, "It was awesome!"

What happened in Vegas, certainly didn’t stay in Vegas. Scroll below to see celebrity videos and photos from Jenny from the Block’s big night:

Ryan Seacrest

at @jlo's vegas opening..hardest working women in show biz amazing! Congrats #jlovegas A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Jan 20, 2016 at 11:04pm PST

Rebel Wilson

Thanks J Lo for the amazing concert tonight!! Ps for some reason I stopped this video right before you winked at me...which SUCKS...but we both know it happened! Congrats!!! #jlovegas A video posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jan 21, 2016 at 2:35am PST

Hoda Kotb

@jlo backup singers and dancers on stage! They taught me the moves! #onthefloor #jlovegas !! #tonight A photo posted by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 20, 2016 at 4:04pm PST

A photo posted by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 21, 2016 at 12:40am PST

#groupies @jlo great night xo A photo posted by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 21, 2016 at 12:39am PST

Justin Bieber

Good seeing you tonight buddy @justinbieber ✌️ #allihave #vegas A photo posted by Stevie Mackey ♛ (@steviemackey) on Jan 21, 2016 at 12:20am PST

Scooter Braun

"I don't know them." Lol @justinbieber @yael @jlo #vegas A video posted by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Jan 21, 2016 at 2:19am PST

Kelly Osbourne

Two sexy bitches ready to watch @jlo! @rebelwilson and myself are pumped! #WaitingForTonigh A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jan 20, 2016 at 10:11pm PST

@hodakotb is the best @justinbieber photo bomber ever! A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jan 21, 2016 at 12:01am PST

Cheryl Burke