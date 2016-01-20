Meet Ilfenesh Hadera: Dwayne Johnson's 'strong and beautiful' love interest on 'Baywatch'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has cast his Baywatch love interest, and he has picked the stunning Ilfenesh Hadera. The young actress is a relatively new face in the Hollywood arena but has already demonstrated her talent in Spike Lee's latest film Chi-Raq.

Delighted with his choice for the character of Stef, The Fast and the Furious actor took to his Instagram page to introduce his latest co-star: “EXCLUSIVE: Casting my #BAYWATCH love interest wasn’t easy (extremely tough job but hey I’m one of the producers) but we finally found her. For our coveted role of “STEF” she had to be a lot of things: Strong, intelligent, formidable, beautiful and funny,” he wrote to his 40 million followers.

Ilfenesh Hadera has been cast to play Dwayne Johnson's love interest in the Baywatch remake Photo: Getty Images

“I want to welcome the talented @ilfenator Ilfenesh Hadera to our #BAYWATCH family. She’s 5’11 walking’ smokestack with legs for days. Smart and tougher than new rope…just the way we like ‘em. And seeing as she’s playing my love interest – my strong calloused hands are the ONLY HANDS allowed to rub suntan oil on her soft supple skin. You hear that Efron? Step out of line Zac and she’ll knock your unattractive candy ass into next week. Mine too,” joked the 43-year-old.

“Our dope cast is coming together nicely with a few more announcements/cool surprises along the way. Let’s have some rated R fun…We are the keepers of “The Bay”. We are…#BAYWATCH,” he concluded.

It has also been announced that blonde model and actress Kelly Rohrbach will be joining the cast of the Baywatch remake. The Sports Illustrated star was thrilled to have secured the role of C.J. Parker, the character that was originally played by Pamela Anderson . Overjoyed about her first major acting role, she took to her Instagram page to say, “it’s official! So excited to finally announce that I’ll be joining @the rock in the upcoming #BAYWATCH movie!”