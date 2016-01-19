Channing Tatum calls wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum a 'magical creature'

As if we needed another reason to be jealous of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s relationship, The Hateful Eight star posted a beautiful tribute to his wife on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actor penned romantic words raving about the mother of his child on Monday. Sharing a laid-back photo of his wife wearing a white tank, while seated in a car, Channing wrote, “It's not hard to take a beautiful picture of this magical creature. But I thought this one was special. #leicaQ.”

The actor then followed up the post with a second stunning photo of Jenna writing, “If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path much less stayed on it and not flown off in flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia. Hahahaha. To my light. I love you. #leicaQ.”

Channing and the Witches of East End actress have been married since 2009 and share daughter Everly, who they welcomed in 2013. Everywhere they go, the gorgeous couple continues to raise the relationship bar.

The pair recently starred in an hour-long Lip Sync Battle takeover, showing off their playful, competitive side. On the episode, Jenna treated her man to a lap-dance joking, it’s a typical night at the Tatum house. The mom-of-one said, “We lap-dance every night.”

Photo: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Apart from her incredible dancing skills, Channing has noted that his wife is “a super mom.” He admitted to Vanity Fair, “My wife, she's a warrior.” The Magic Mike star previously told People magazine that he and Jenna are “a good support system for each other." He continued, "We keep pushing each other to grow and be better. I don't think I could do it any other way [than with her]."

The hunky dad also credits his loving wife for keeping him sane. He admitted, "Jenna puts everything in perspective for me, always. I'll find myself spinning out or angry or whatever, or even happy, and she always somehow ends up righting the ship."