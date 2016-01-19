Keke Palmer impressed by Leonardo DiCaprio's dance moves at a Diddy party

Anything can happen at a P. Diddy party! Keke Palmer appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and dished about the first time she went to one of Sean 'Puffy' Combs' parties and spied a dancing Leonardo DiCaprio over New Year's Eve in Miami.

Photo: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros

"My first encounter of a Diddy party was his birthday party you guys, and I didn’t know what to expect," Keke explained. "I don’t do a lot of Hollywood-type parties and stuff like that, I usually keep it very low key, but I was like 'you know what I’m gonna go out and have a good time.' And I saw Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West dabbing in the corner. I’m like 'I didn’t even know Leonardo knew that dance!'"

Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "It was so weird, it was such an environment of all these different types of people coming together, but having a blast. So I was like 'okay, I'm gonna go to Miami and I'm gonna have some fun.' It was kind of one of the first times I did a spur of the moment type of trip, so I really felt like an adult."

The 22-year-old actress had a busy 2015 starring in Ryan Murphy and Fox's comedy thriller Scream Queens alongside Emma Roberts and Lea Michele. Keke also talked about her "revealing" music video for her single "I Don't Belong to You."

"It was kind of me just hitting that transition of understanding like 'you know what, I'm a woman and it's okay for me to be sexy,'" she explained to the host. "To embrace my sexuality and sensuality and I wanted to depict that in the video and in the lyrics."

Keke is merging her two worlds of music and acting together at the end of this month when she stars as Marty alongside Julianne Hough, and Vanessa Hudgens in Grease: Live airing on Fox January 31 at 7p.m.

