Joey Feek's daughter Indiana doing great job at keeping her spirits lifted

They say laughter is the best medicine, and for Joey Feek she gets her dose from daughter Indiana. The country star, who is battling terminal cancer, recently admitted to her husband Rory Feek that she is ready to come home. However, despite her increasing levels of pain and discomfort, the ailing singer has had her spirits lifted thanks to their 23-month-old daughter Indiana.

Rory took to his blog, This Life I Live, on Thursday to share a sweet story about his sick wife and their little girl. In a new post titled “Cheers,” the doting husband wrote, “I don’t know where Indy gets her personality from.”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

He continued, “Joey says it’s from me. I’m not sure I believe her. But no matter… one thing is for sure, our little one has one of the most expressive little faces I’ve ever seen.”

Rory then proceeded to recount a shopping trip he embarked on with Indiana, during which he purchased a piece of clothing with the word “Indiana” printed on it. A few days later the 49-year-old said, “I sat Indy on Joey’s bed so she could spend a few minutes with her mama. Joey had had some tough days and the decline of her condition was weighing heavy on her and all of our minds.”

He added, “In a matter of minutes, Indy had her mama laughing out loud.”

Rory concluded the post with a series of adorable, expressive photos showing Indiana in her newly purchased outfit. He wrote, “I think our baby is continuing to cheer her mama on in her fight – the best way she knows how…By making her smile.”

Scroll below to see Indiana's cute facial expressions:

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com