Leonardo DiCaprio on his run-in with Lady Gaga: ‘We were laughing about it at the afterparty’

Proving there’s no bad blood between them, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he and Lady Gaga had a giggle about their uncomfortable Golden Globes run-in at one of the show’s afterparties.

Although the Internet thought their encounter was super awkward, Leonardo made a hilarious face as the singer brushed into him as she walked to the stage to accept her award – the pair thought the whole situation was completely blown out of proportion and had a good laugh about the whole thing later that night.

Leonardo revealed he and Lady Gaga laughed about the incident at the Golden Globes after party Photo: Getty Images

“We were laughing about it afterwards. I actually had no idea who was passing me or what was going on, but that was a funny little bit that went around,” said the Catch Me If You Can star.

The 41-year-old also revealed that he doesn’t fully understand viral videos or how they come to be viewed by millions of people. “I guess I’m of a different age now,” he said to ITV’s This Morning. “I have no idea where this comes from or how it’s even captured.”

Despite dealing with the fallout from the video that was recorded at Sunday evening’s Golden Globes, both Lady Gaga and Leonardo will meet up again as it was announced that they both received Oscar nominations.

Leonardo received his fifth Oscar nomination for his role in The Revenant Photo: Rex

Lady Gaga’s song “’Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground has been nominated in the Best Original Song Category. Overjoyed by the news, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram to say: “This nomination lends a voice to so many victims and their families around the world. Thank you to The Academy for recognizing the movement of people who have come together around ‘The Hunting Ground’ and ‘Til It Happens To You’ in the name of sexual assault. Diane Warren and I are simply honored to represent the voices of so many survivors.”

Leonardo received his fifth Oscar nomination for his role of Hugh Glass in the highly-acclaimed film The Revenant.