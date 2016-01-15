While René Angélil has passed, his and wife Celine Dion's love will go on and on. The "Power of Love" singer confirmed to People magazine on Thursday that her husband of more than 20 years had died after a long battle with cancer.

In a statement, a rep for the singer said, "Rene Angelil, 73, passed away this morning at his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer. The family requests that their privacy be respected at the moment."

Celine, who shares three sons — René-Charles, 14, and twins, 5, Nelson and Eddy — with René, made her triumphant return to the Las Vegas stage last August following a year hiatus to care for her ailing husband. At René's insistence, the singer returned to the spotlight. She told reporters at the time, "I didn't want to be here at first – I don't need it," Celine added, "I love singing for people, but I have priorities. My three children and my husband wanted me to be here tonight."

The 47-year-old told USA Today, "René really gave me a gift. All my grieving, it was during this last year. I think I've got this. For now. When it hits me, it's going to hit me. But my biggest job is to tell my husband, we're fine. I'll take care of our kids. You'll watch us from another spot."

Last Father's Day, the GRAMMY-winning singer noted how lucky she was to spend her life with him. She said, "René, you are the best father a child could ever dream to have. And you are the best husband a woman could hope to share her life with."