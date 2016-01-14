Hilary Duff admits it's a 'bummer' her son Luca is realizing she's famous

Luca Comrie is beginning to realize his mom isn’t just any ordinary mother. In a new interview with Complex magazine, Hilary Duff revealed that her 3-year-old son is just starting to notice she isn't like other moms on the playground. When it comes to her fame, Hilary admitted, “He's starting to figure it out, which is kind of a bummer."

Somewhere along the way, the adorable toddler, whose dad is Mike Comrie, even learned his mom’s actual name. The 28-year-old explained, "He says my name kind of funny 'cause he can't say the "L." But the other day he said my whole name, 'Hilary Duff.' And I've never said that to him! It sounded so weird. I don’t know who told him.”

Recognizing his mother's fame was bound to happen, especially when Hilary's face is printed on posters around town. While walking with Luca one day, the Younger actress recalled, “He saw a picture of me on a poster and he was like 'What are you doing?' I don't know if you've seen that poster but I'm like laying on top of a guy in the office and it says "Don't judge." I was like 'I don't know! Mama's just being so silly!' He was like 'Yeah, silly' and walked away."

She added, "I think he knows that not everyone's moms do that.”

The TV Land star has certainly come a long way since her days on the popular show Lizzie McGuire. Hilary commemorated her breakout show's 15th birthday on Wednesday with a special tribute video, tagging her old castmates.

Happy 15 year anniversary #lizziemcguire thank you to everyone who helped made this show great! I know we were are grateful to be a part of your lives and hope we made you smile and feel like you had a friend in us❤️ @thelalaine @adamlamberg @sirjakethomas @bobbyislewis @hallietodd @ashbrillault @heyclaytron A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 13, 2016 at 10:36am PST

