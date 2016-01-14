Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Hugh Jackman and more remember Alan Rickman

Celebrities have been flooding social media since learning of the passing of British actor Alan Rickman. The 69-year-old, who starred in Love Actually, Die Hard and the popular Harry Potter franchise, passed away on January 14 after losing his battle to cancer, according to a statement from his family. "He was surrounded by family and friends."

Following the news of his death, Alan's Harry Potter costars have been remembering the late actor. Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, took to her Facebook to write, "I'm very sad to hear about Alan today. I feel so lucky to have worked and spent time with such a special man and actor. I'll really miss our conversations. RIP Alan. We love you."

Alan with his 'Harry Potter' costars, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis Photo: Getty Images

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, also penned a moving tribute to the legendary actor. Remembering the star, who he said was "one of the first of the adults on Potter to treat me like a peer rather than a child," Daniel wrote, "[Alan] undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with."

"He was so encouraging of me both on set and in the years post-Potter," he said. "Working with him at such a formative age was incredibly important and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career. Film sets and theatre stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man."

Alan and Emma Thompson Photos: WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Thompson, who shared the screen with the late Golden Globe winner, paid her respects to her Love Actually costar in a heartfelt statement. "Alan was my friend," the English actress said. "This is hard to write because I have just kissed him goodbye. What I remember most in this moment of painful leave-taking is his humour, intelligence, wisdom and kindness. His capacity to fell you with a look or lift you with a word. The intransigence which made him the great artist he was - his ineffable and cynical wit, the clarity with which he saw most things, including me, and the fact that he never spared me the view. I learned a lot from him."

She added, "He was the finest of actors and directors. I couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do with his face next. I consider myself hugely privileged to have worked with him so many times and to have been directed by him. He was the ultimate ally. In life, art and politics. I trusted him absolutely. He was, above all things, a rare and unique human being and we shall not see his like again.”

Scroll below to see more moving tributes to the late actor:

