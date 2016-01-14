Remembering David Bowie: Iman's sweet messages, stars offer their support

While David Bowie's fans might not have seen the end nearing for the rockstar, his devoted wife of nearly 24 years, Iman did. The Somalian supermodel shared a number of photographs of the "Starman" singer on Instagram, showing highlights from his career in the days leading up to his death.

The 60-year-old also posted a few poignant messages on her Twitter account. On Saturday, she shared an image on Twitter that read, "Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

Photo: Getty Images for DKMS



The following day – the day of David's death – she shared another inspiring message which said, "The struggle is real, but so is God." She captioned the post "#rise."

David died on Sunday after losing his 18-month battle with cancer. A memorial concert for the legendary singer will be held on March 31. The concert, which was originally billed as a fundraiser, will take place at Carnegie Hall in New York City and will feature 20 artists, including Cyndi Lauper, The Roots and Robyn Hitchcock, each performing songs by the English singer.

"This year's concert will certainly be remembered as a poignant celebration of his music by his friends, peers and fans," an announcement on the event's ticket site read. "We are all deeply saddened by this news. The timing of our public on-sale date is bizarre in its timing and the show is taking on many more emotions."

While Iman has yet to publicly comment on the death of her beloved husband, she has reposted in recent days, several touching messages to mark his 69th birthday, which happened on Friday.

Rise #imandaily A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 9, 2016 at 5:16am PST



"I will love you til the day I die, I will see you in the sky #tonight happy birthday mr. bowie," read one reposted photo of David with singer Tina Turner. Another picture regrammed by the model read, "Happy birthday to the man who fell to earth. Forever Bowie."



David – born David Jones - and Iman wed back in 1992. The two are parents to 15-year-old daughter Alexandria, also known as Lexi. The couple kept their long-term romance out of the spotlight – but in a 2010 interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Iman gave a glimpse inside their successful marriage.

"David doesn't fight," she said. "He is English, so he just stays quiet. I'm the screamer. Then he always makes me laugh. It's like cabaret. I keep him entertained too. I still fancy him – totally! – after all these years."

Photo: WireImage

More recently, in 2014, she told the Guardian, "I fell in love with David Jones. I did not fall in love with David Bowie. Bowie is just a persona. He's a singer, an entertainer. David Jones in the man I met."

She also said her husband was a "homebody." "David is even more of a homebody than I am. At least I go to parties once in a while," she said. "I also think there is nothing that he hasn't seen. He's been to all the parties that there are."

Since his passing, celebrities have been flooding social media with moving tributes to the iconic singer and his widowed wife. Scroll below to see the touching messages stars have been sending to Iman.

Taraji P. Henson:

#ripdavidbowie I love you and I am praying for your peace and strength @the_real_iman  A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 11, 2016 at 4:59pm PST





Madonna:

With the beautiful Iman. David Bowie's stunning and gracious wife raising money for Aids back in the day! ❤️#rebelhearts A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 11, 2016 at 3:05pm PST





Zoe Saldana:





Coco Rocha:

The world lost an amazing artist but my thoughts are with Iman who lost a husband and best friend. #davidbowie pic.twitter.com/Ippfy6KJMJ — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) January 11, 2016





Brian Atwood:

Gonna miss our neighbor #davidbowie  #RIP heartbroken for @the_real_iman #icon #gonebutnotforgotten #ziggystardust #wecanbeheros A photo posted by brian_atwood (@brian_atwood) on Jan 11, 2016 at 7:21am PST





Chanel Iman: