Drake’s cell phone might be ringing a lot more these days with some friendly trash talk from actor Kevin Hart. It was announced on Thursday that the Grammy Award-winning artist and comedian will face off at the 2016 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The “Hotline Bling” singer will serve as the head coach for his native country Canada’s team. Meanwhile Kevin, who has taken home the game’s MVP trophy four times in the past, will return to the All-Star court as the head coach for team USA.

Drake's team will go head to head against comedian Kevin Hart's squad Photos: Getty Images

Helping Drake go up against the Ride Along 2 actor are two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, Toronto Blue Jays right fielder José Bautista, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, actor Stephan James, tennis player Milos Raonic, actor-singer Kris Wu, seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady, NBA TV analyst Rick Fox and Natalie Achonwa of the Indiana Fever.

Like the singer, Kevin will also hit the court with his own star-studded squad. Team USA will be composed of Creed’s Michael B. Jordan, Blackish’s Anthony Anderson, Horrible Bosses star Jason Sudeikis, Empire’s Bryshere "Yazz" Gray, Nick Cannon, five-time NBA All-Star and ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups, NBA legend Muggsy Bogues, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry and WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Chicago Sky.

In the past, the NBA All-Star game has featured celebrities including Justin Bieber, Robert Kardashian, Ansel Elgort, Josh Hutcherson, Jason Sudeikis and many more.The 2016 Drake-Hart showdown will air live from the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto on February 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.