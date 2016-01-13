Michelle Obama brightens State of the Union as celebrities react to the President's speech

Tuesday evening might have been President Barack Obama’s big night with his final State of the Union address, but someone else on the Hill stole the show. All eyes were on First Lady Michelle Obama and her ultra-chic yellow dress.

The First Lady wore a sheath dress by Narciso Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images

Michelle brightened up the House of Representatives gallery, wearing a sunny marigold Narciso Rodriguez dress. The sleeveless, textured wool crepe midi dress, which is currently sold out at Neiman Marcus, retailed for $2,095.

The 51-year-old First Lady has famously worn the American fashion designer’s designs before. On the night her husband was elected the 44th President of the United States back in 2008, the mom-of-two donned a sheath dress by the designer for the newly-elected President's victory speech at Chicago's Grant Park.

The State of the Union address was President Obama's last Photo: Getty Images

To close his final report to the nation on January 12, President Obama hit a Friday Night Lights tone saying, “[America] That's the country we love. Clear-eyed. Big-hearted. Optimistic that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word. That's what makes me so hopeful about our future. Because of you. I believe in you. That's why I stand here confident that the State of our Union is strong."

The president’s speech certainly struck a chord with several celebrities with them tweeting out support. Scroll below to see the tweets and see which famous names attended the historic address.

John Stamos

Talk to me. #sotu A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jan 12, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

Zoe Saldana

Wow #POTUS ! Killing it tonite, so proud of our president! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 13, 2016

Bette Midler

Wow!! Nice reception for POTUS! Sonya Sotamayor is crying, Mitch McConnell is smiling...I'm proud of this guy. What a ride it's beeeeen!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2016

Mark Ruffalo

"Unarmed Truth and Unconditional Love" thank you @POTUS for positive & poignant acknowledgment of who we are at our best. #StateOfTheUnion — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 13, 2016

Kerry Washington

Surreal. I kinda can't believe that's his last SOTU. Well done Sir. @POTUS #SOTU — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 13, 2016

Amber Riley

Last SOTU was inspiring. Thank you so much for your service @POTUS — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) January 13, 2016

Billy Eichner

This is a good, smart, trustworthy man. I'm so grateful we had him. Thank you @POTUS. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 13, 2016