Like father, like son! A new generation of teen heartthrobs has stylishly arrived. The offspring doppelgängers of David Beckham, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jude Law attended the Burberry London Collections Men AW16 show on Monday looking just as handsome as their dads.

Brooklyn Beckham and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis sat front row at the fashion show held at Kensington Gardens, bearing striking resemblances to their famous fathers. The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham showed off his effortlessly cool style wearing a black and yellow striped Burberry T-shirt, black pea coat and ripped skinny jeans paired with black Yeezy boots.The 16-year-old aspiring photographer was spotted taking photos at the menswear show.

Photo: Getty Images for Burberry

Gabriel looked dapper like his Oscar-winning father in a button-up shirt and camel overcoat. The 20–year-old completed his look with taupe corduroys and oxfords. Meanwhile, Rafferty Law looked simple yet sleek wearing a black polo and grey trousers.

Photo: Getty Images for Burberry

The three young men have each expressed interest in the fashion industry. In the last few years, Brooklyn has modeled for magazines including Man About Town and Miss Vogue. Gabriel on the other hand is signed with IMG Models and walked last year in Chanel's Haute Couture show with Julianne Moore on his arm.

Jude’s 19-year-old son, who is signed with Select Model Management, recently landed a new fashion campaign with the luxury jewelry brand Effra London and has previously walked for DKNY Men.