Break us off a piece of that Kit Kat bar! Kourtney Kardashian has just blown the minds of candy lovers across the country by introducing us all to her rather complicated approach to eating a Kit Kat bar.

While one might think that biting into the chocolate bar is the proper way to consume the candy, the reality star begs to differ. In her 6 Steps to Eating a Kit Kat video for her app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shows fans her “life-changing” hack to eating the chocolate treat. However, Kourtney can't take all the credit for the untraditional method. The mom-of-three was actually taught these steps by her younger sister Kim Kardashian.

Photo: YouTube/Kourtney Kardashian

In her Kourt’s Quirks video, the 36-year-old admitted she “would never even dream to eat a Kit Kat and just like bite into it,” because it “tastes so much better” her way. Plus, according to the reality star you'll "eat less because you’re eating it so slow" (we can 100 percent vouch for that).

Here is the Kardashian guide on how to eat a Kit Kat:

1. Break off one Kit Kat.

"First you break off the piece, like one piece."

2. Eat chocolate off each end.

"And then you eat the chocolate off the end and the other end" — users beware of eating the crunchy part at this step. Kourtney herself admitted that she “ate too much.” Must save the best for last.

3. Eat chocolate on each side.

"Then you eat the chocolate down each side."

4. Separate and eat the top.

"Then you pull the top layer off and eat that."

5. Separate and eat the bottom.

"Then you separate it again. You eat the bottom piece."

6. Eat the middle.

Kourtney admitted this is “the best part of the whole Kit Kat.” Her instructions, "You eat this middle piece, which is so good and that’s it.”

The reality star guarantees that “if you do that once you will never eat a Kit Kat any other way.”

We tried Kourtney’s Kit Kat method and while we were surprisingly full after only two bars, we can assure you we will be sticking to our old bite the bar ways, because let's be honest, we can't wait a whole minute and 23 seconds to devour a single Kit Kat — nor can we stand to clean up the mess of crumbs off our desk (again) from separating the wafers. *One wafer was broken during the process of this article, but in the name of good journalism, we did it until we got it right. It's a tough job, but somebody's got to do it.

