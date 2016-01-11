Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to late son Sage after Golden Globes win: 'I want to respect his memory'

Sylvester Stallone’s late son Sage Stallone wasn’t too far from the actor’s mind on Sunday night following his first Golden Globes win. The 69-year-old, who won best supporting actor for Creed, drew on his relationship with his son for the winning performance.

Sage, who died of heart disease back in 2012, starred alongside his famous father in Rocky V. When asked by reporters if the loss of his son impacted his role in the latest Rocky Balboa film, Sylvester said, "Wow, that's a very heavy question."

Sage starred with his dad in Rocky V Photo: Getty Images

He added, “To be frank, any time you can vent emotions that are real, I feel that it’s very, very helpful. Most importantly, I just wanted to respect his memory, and I think we did."

Joining the Golden Globe winner on his big night was wife Jennifer Flavin along with the couple’s three daughters — Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet Stallone.

“I did not expect to win at all,” the actor admitted. Sylvester, who received a standing ovation from the crowd, did not notice the room filled with celebrities standing as he took the stage. “I don't remember a standing ovation.”

Sylvester attended Sunday's awards show with his wife and daughters Photo: Getty Images

The actor continued, “I got really caught up in emotion. Thank you very much. Just the mere fact that these incredible people applauding, it makes me realize that in life, it's really never over 'til it's over, and it indicates that people should never give up trying, so I think it was a very, very positive message for everybody.”

In his acceptance speech, the iconic actor noted a significant person or rather character that helped him achieve the award. He said, “I wanna thank my imaginary friend Rocky Balboa for being the best friend I ever had.”

While winning his first Golden Globe is certainly a career highlight, Sylvester admitted that there is in fact a far better award. “[Family is] the greatest award that you get, because in the end, when you're on your deathbed, you're going to basically be judged on how you raised your kids and what you left behind, so finally they get to understand that they have a caring father, that movies are wonderful, but they pale in comparison to the movie of life, which is making them go on into the future and be very, very successful,” he said. “That's my duty, that's my mission, and I give my wife all the credit because I'm pretty pathetic as a parent. She's great."