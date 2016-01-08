Leonardo DiCaprio talks about his 'bad luck' and beard on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Leonardo DiCaprio could write a book about his bad luck! The Revenant star stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and dished on a couple of the worst experiences of his life.

"I jumped out of an airplane, and then my first shoot didn't open," the 41-year-old Hollywood daredevil shared when asked by Ellen DeGeneres why he wouldn't repeat the experience. "They cut its tandem so somebody's on your back; they cut that line. We started free falling toward Earth. And that’s when you get the 8x10 glossies of your whole life flashing before your eyes. And then the second one was tangled as well, and I saw all of my friends sort of popping off with ya know their parachutes and I’m still plummeting toward planet earth."

He continued about the experience: "And then that was tangled for about a good I don’t know, 20, 30 seconds. And then he untangled it and then he told me, “Oh you’re probably going to break your legs now because we’re going too fast.” So it was one of the worst experiences of my life, and I’ll never do it again."

Thank goodness he didn't break his legs. Leo, who is up for a Golden Globe for his performance in his latest film The Revenant, also shared another moment when he was just over airplanes.

"I was on a plane to Russia and the engine exploded. I was looking out the window and the entire engine just turned into a fireball," he explained, while laughing the experience off. It was right after Sully had that incident happen to him where the geese flew into both engines."

He continued: "Yeah this happened in one of the engines. I was the only person there that seemed to see this, but it was a flaming fireball. It was all Russian passengers and I kind of felt like I had already died and gone to Heaven because no one said anything. And I was screaming at the top of my lungs saying 'What the hell is going on here?'”

On a lighter note, Ellen finally got the heartthrob to discuss his ever changing facial hair. Leo, who was seen sporting quite the rugged beard last year, says he plans on keeping it to a light "stubble" since he is done filming, and shared his secret to maintaining his scruff.

"I don't think I'll ever have a beard like that again, unless it's for a role. It's hard to maintain. Stuff gets in there when you're eating, then food falls in it. If you have good enough friends, they notify you if you have mustard in your beard or something like that, they let you know."

He continued: "I did put conditioner in because you want it to be soft, otherwise it gets like a brillo pad."

The new year is looking up for Leo, here's to it being a year of more awards and less airplane blunders.

