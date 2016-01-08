With the 73rd Golden Globes ceremony just two days away, attention has turned to the guest presenters who will hand out the awards on the night. In the past few days, the awards' organizers have announced that big names such as Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, have been drafted in for presenting duties on Sunday night.

Comedienne Amy Schumer has been added to the list of Golden Globes presenters Photo: Getty Images

A long list of A-listers including: Olivia Wilde, Patricia Arquette, J.K. Simmons, Amber Heard, Channing Tatum, Kate Bosworth, Sophia Bush, Will Ferrell, Tom Ford, Tom Hanks, Jonah Hill, John Krasinski, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Mark Wahlberg, Terrence Howard, Jim Carrey, Viola Davis and Morgan Freeman, have been invited by the Golden Globes board to present awards at the ceremony.

Mel Gibson has also been confirmed as a guest presenter much to the delight of host Ricky Gervais, who has made jokes about the Braveheart actor each of the three previous times he hosted the awards ceremony. Also helping out the comedian will be Amy Adams, Jason Statham and Eva Longoria.

BREAKING! We're delighted to announce @oliviawilde and Mel Gibson as presenters at this Sunday's #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/mQaE2mkSYK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 4, 2016

Olivia Wilde and Mel Gibson have been announced as Golden Globes hosts

It will be a special night for actor Jamie Foxx, who not only will be presenting an award, but will also be in the ceremony alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx, who will be acting as Miss Golden Globe and will assist in handing out awards during the ceremony.

"I was so excited," Jamie told People when his daughter's role was announced. "I had all of this energy and I'm not lying, for an hour straight, just jumped around my house and was bouncing off the walls, and was Googling all of this stuff about Miss Golden Globes so I was really excited."

Sunday is set to be a monumental night for Eddie Redmayne, as not only has he been invited to give out an award, but he will also be hoping to win the Best Actor award for the second year in a row. The actor will be challenging Leonardo DiCaprio for the gong, which is said to be an indicator of who will win at the Oscars in February.

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday January 10. HELLO! will be providing live coverage throughout the night.