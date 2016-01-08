Channing Tatum teams up with Beyoncé during epic lip sync battle against wife Jenna Dewan Tatum

Beyoncé has got some serious competition. Channing Tatum channelled his inner Queen B during a hilarious performance on Lip Sync Battle alongside Beyoncé herself, and their routine is a must-see!

Channing went head-to-head with his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum on the popular show and pulled out all the stops in his final performance to contend for the winner's belt. Dressed up in a blonde wig and bodysuit complete with a miniskirt and thigh high boots, the Magic Mike XXL star wowed the audience – and his wife – with a flawless routine to Beyoncé's hit "Run the World(Girls)."

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance alongside Channing Tatum Photo: Spike/Lip Sync Battle

However the 35-year-old had another trick up his sleeve as he was joined onstage by Beyoncé herself, who strutted out miming the final chorus and leaving everyone stunned. The "Halo" singer performed in sync alongside Channing and a group of dancers, while Jenna raised her hands to her head in disbelief.

It wasn't only her husband however, that made jaws drop during the program. Jenna Dewan-Tatum also sent fans into a frenzy as she performed Ginuwine's "Pony" and was joined by Paula Abdul to mime to the singer's tune "Cold Hearted Snake."

Jenna was joined by Paula Abdul to perform the singer's song "Cold Hearted Snake" Photo: Spike/Lip Sync Battle

After four incredible performances, it was agreed that both contestants would be awarded the winner's belt, as it was going to the same household.

After the episode was aired on Thursday evening, Jenna has since praised her husband on Twitter, joking that she would be sleeping with the winner's Lip Sync Battle belt: "Got to give it up to my go-hard husband. That was epic. (Buuuuut seriously – I'm sleeping with the belt tonight)."

Watch Channing's amazing lip syncing performance