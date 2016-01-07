Garth Brooks invites Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher to sing with him

Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, might be making some sweet country music in the near future — but not with her! After showing off her husband's impressive pipes on Instagram, as he sang along to Garth Brook’s “The River," the hockey player has since received an invitation to join the country great on stage.

The Nashville Predator's vocals caught the attention of Garth Brooks himself after his wife shared his hidden talent with fans. Clearly impressed by Mike’s voice, the country legend reposted Carrie’s video of Mike belting his tune, on his own Instagram account.

Photos: FilmMagic

Garth invited the songstress’s husband to join him in Nashville during his tour. He wrote, “Mike @mfisher1212!! Bro, that is AWESOME! I HAVE to call you out after that...Nashville is the last city on the American leg of the World Tour...You and me, on stage, The River. You in? love you pal, g #Repost @carrieunderwood #IAlwaysWantedToMarryGarth @mfisher1212 duet coming soon...”

Carrie had posted the video of her husband a few days prior, capturing him singing the country song as he cruised down a road driving. The mom-of-one captioned the original video, “#IAlwaysWantedToMarryGarth @mfisher1212 duet coming soon...”

