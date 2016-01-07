Taylor Kinney's mother recalls meeting Lady Gaga: 'I loved her from the moment I met her'

Lady Gaga is mother approved! Taylor Kinney's mother, Pamela Heisler reflected on the moment when she first met her future daughter-in-law on a "somber" day. "My mother had just passed away and [Gaga] came, and she was just the sweetest thing that ever was," Taylor's mother said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, after her son took home the award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actor for his performance in NBC's Chicago Fire.

Taylor and his mother Pam at the People's Choice Awards Photo: Getty Images

"When [Taylor] said she's coming, I said, 'No, this isn't a good time.' And she came, and she was a sweetheart," she continued. "I loved her from the moment I met her."

Gaga and Taylor met on the set of her "You and I" video in 2011 and got engaged on Valentine's Day of last year. The mother monster took to her Instagram to show off her gorgeous ring and share the news with her fans.

Lady Gaga and Taylor got engaged in 2015 Photo: Getty Images

"He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES," she captioned the photo that shows off her gorgeous heart shaped engagement ring.

During an interview with the Chicago Tribune magazine, Taylor dished about the details leading up to the big moment. "It was snowing, it was beautiful,' the actor said. "I just knew. It wasn't a light bulb going off."

When it comes to picking out her outfit for their nuptials, Pamela decided that she is going to go for something more "subdued."

Taylor and the "Bad Romance" singer showed off their love on social media. The American Horror Story: Hotel star took to her Instagram to show off a picture of her and Taylor doing some post-holiday cuddling. "Thank you to our fans and loved ones who bless us with so much each year. We had a beautiful holiday and are so grateful because it wouldn't have been the same without you in our lives! Happy New Year's Eve."