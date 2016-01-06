Melania Trump on husband Donald Trump: 'I don’t want to change him'

Melania Trump is already the first lady of her household, but there’s a possibility that her title might one day extend to the United States. With her husband Donald Trump vying for the White House, the former model is leaving the politics — in public — to her husband. The 45-year-old opened up in a rare interview with Harper’s BAZAAR to discuss her husband's presidential race, in addition to their relationship.

Photo: Douglas Friedman

“I’m choosing not to go political in public because that is my husband’s job. I’m very political in private life, and between me and my husband I know everything that is going on,” The Slovenian native said in the magazine’s February issue. “I follow from A to Z. But I chose not to be on the campaign. I made that choice. I have my own mind. I am my own person, and I think my husband likes that about me.”

Just because she has elected to remain on the sidelines of her husband’s campaign, doesn’t mean she is keeping quiet. Melania said, “I give him my opinions, and sometimes he takes them in, and sometimes he does not.” And while she might not agree with everything Donald says, the mom-of-one admitted that disagreeing is “good for a healthy relationship.”

She continued, “I am not a ‘yes’ person. No matter who you are married to, you still need to lead your life. I don’t want to change him. And he doesn’t want to change me.”

Photo: Douglas Friedman

Despite not seeing eye to eye on all things, Melania does believe her husband will make an excellent president. "He is not politically correct, and he tells the truth. Everything is not roses and flowers and perfect, because it is not. He wants America to be great again, and he can do that," she said. “He is a great leader—the best leader, an amazing negotiator. America needs that, and he believes in America. He believes in its potential and what it can be, because it is now in big trouble… I just believe he has what it takes to be an amazing president.”

The designer added that Donald has an "amazing sense of vitality,” which helped win her over when they first met. She revealed, “He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him. I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me—if it was a business number, what is this? I’m not doing business with you. [Instead, Donald gave her all of his numbers] the office, Mar-a-Lago, home in New York, everything… I was struck by his energy.”