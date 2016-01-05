Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus are engaged: See how Denzel Washington helped with the proposal

Congrats are in order for Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus! The couple announced via Instagram on Monday that they are engaged.

"This love is a sure thing! I said YES!! @djruckusofficial #loveofmylife #mrsandrews #heputaringonit #togetherforever," the 24-year-old supermodel captioned the picture of the happy couple, which also shows off her new bling.

DJ Ruckus, whose real name is Greg Andrews is cousins with Lenny Kravitz, took to his Instagram to show off the intimate moment after his love said "yes." "I got the baddest chick in the game wearing my ranggggg," he wrote next to the same photo.

While the couple announced their engagement on January 4, an insider tells HELLO! that the pair actually got engaged on December 26, while vacationing in the Bahamas on Lenny's private island.

THE FUTURE MR. & MRS. ANDREWS Photo: DJ Ruckus

The DJ popped the question with a Lorraine Schwartz ring. The insider continues, "He ended up having two rings created and let Shanina choose her favorite (a large gold hexagon cut diamond)." The newly engaged DJ also had his and his now fiancée's "initials engraved in diamonds & amethyst (her birthstone) under the ring."

The couple's operative engagement was carried out with help from Oscar winner Denzel Washington. The insider says, “It was getting down to the wire and FedEx didn't deliver on Christmas Day — Ruckus asked family friend Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta to bring the rings from Los Angeles so they were there in time for the special moment.”

Shanina's ring also has engraved in diamonds and amethyst Photo: DJ Ruckus

While they were sharing the news with family including Zoe Kravitz, her boyfriend George Lewis Jr. and Lenny as well as Shanina's mom Kim, the couple face-timed with Rev Run as well as good friend Tyrese.

Following their engagement, the pair jetted off to Dubai to ring in the new year as he spun at Jean-Georges at the Four Seasons Resort. The celebrations then continued in the Maldives. Ruckus shared a picture of him and his new fiancée enjoying some time in front of the clear blue water. He wrote: "Tell me where the pool stops and the water stars. @shaninamshaik #lostatsea #gucciflipflops #dgilife #deepend."

Last year, before becoming a couple during the summer, Shanina revealed she was a fan of her beau's music. She told the Daily Mail Australia, "I have actually been a fan of his talent for a while now, before we even started dating." She added, "He is an international DJ. He is very good at his job. He has been DJing since he was 17. He produces tracks as well, so he is very talented."