Jessica Simspon's daughter Maxwell steals show in family photo on New Year's Eve

What a way to usher in the new year! Ashlee Simpson shared an image from her New Year's Eve celebration that was an obvious family affair. The 31-year-old "Pieces of Me" singer shared a snapshot of her bringing in 2016 with her husband Evan Ross 27, son Bronx, 7, big sister Jessica Simpson, 35, her husband Eric Johnson, 36, and their 3-year-old daughter Maxwell, who was the cutest of them all!

"Such a fun New Years. Happy 2016! Great family vibes!!," she captioned that photo, that was missing her and Evan's 5-month-old daughter Jagger Snow and Jessica's 2-year-old son Ace.

Evan shared the same picture on his Instagram with the message, "It was a Great New Years with the fam!! We danced the night away ha!."

Before the evening was over, Evan posted another photo featuring Ashlee posing with him during their New Year's Eve celebration. "Me and my baby ready #happynewyear @ashleesimpsonross we love yall."

Although their daughter wasn't in the photo, Ashlee recently shared an image of their little girl on Instagram. "Yessssss!!! Baby we did this. Look at our lovely daughter.!! #jaggersnowross She is LOVE pure love!! @realevanross," she captioned the picture of her baby girl laying down and showing off her precious face.