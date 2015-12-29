What a sweet birthday wish! Sofia Vergara shared a romantic message in honor of her new husband Joe Manganiello's 39th birthday on Monday. The new Mrs. Manganiello took to her Instagram to shower her leading man with birthday wishes.

Happy bday to the husband I always dreamed off❤️❤️❤️ @joemanganiello A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 28, 2015 at 9:29am PST

"Happy Birthday to the husband I always dreamed of @joemanganiello," the 43-year-old Modern Family star captioned the post, which was accompanied by a picture of the two embracing on the dance floor during their November wedding.

Sofia didn't stop the birthday post to her husband with one. Later that evening, the actress posted another sweet snapshot of the pair during Joe's birthday dinner. "Bday," read the caption that features a few celebration emojis, and a picture of the couple cozied up next to a chocolate cake dessert with a candle.

Sofia posted a pic of the birthday boy's special night on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

The actress and the Magic Mike: XXL star were married in November during a lavish ceremony with over 400 of their relatives and closet friends in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair started dating in 2014, with Joe popping the question 6-months into their romance, on Christmas Eve during a romantic getaway.

Earlier this month, Sofia chatted with her good friend Ellen DeGeneres about her "dream" ceremony.



Sofia and Joe tied the knot in November Photo: Getty Images

"It was like a dream, like a fairy tale," she gushed to the talk show host, during her appearance fresh off of her honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. "Like, it came out perfectly like how I wanted. I have to say, the people that work helping me do the wedding [were] amazing!"

Sofia isn't the only one of the pair to show love via social media. During their first red carpet appearance as Mr. and Mrs, at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere, Joe took to Instagram to show off a picture of him and his leading lady during their date night.

"Movie night with my wife," he captioned the picture of him and the Colombia beauty arm and arm during the red carpet.