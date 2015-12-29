Miranda Lambert is dating musician Anderson East after split from Blake Shelton

It looks like Miranda Lambert won't be ringing in the New Year alone. According to Us Weekly, the 32-year-old, who split from husband Blake Shelton earlier this year, is dating pop blues musician Anderson East.



While Miranda has yet to publicly confirm the new relationship, the new couple has reportedly been dating for “about month.” Like Miranda, her new beau hails from Alabama, though he resides in Nashville these days. Besides having music in common, the two both enjoy hunting and the 27-year-old even has a soft spot for horses like his new lady. A friend of Anderson's told the magazine, "[Miranda] couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with."



Meanwhile, her ex husband has moved on to dating his fellow Voice judge, Gwen Stefani.

Miranda and Blake were together for 10 years, four of which they were married, before announcing their divorce back in July.

She told Cosmopolitan's January issue, “I just want to live a life full of everything." Speaking out about her divorce, she said, “If I ever were to get married again — which is completely not on my radar at all right now — I feel like it's not about it being a step in life. It's not about a piece of paper or a diamond. It's the way you feel about somebody and the commitment in your heart.”