Joey Feek's special holiday with her loved ones: 'The best gift of all'

Ailing country singer Joey Feek's strength has continued to inspire fans, and her latest update has been the most heartwarming yet, showing the star all smiles as she celebrated the holidays with her loved ones. Her husband Rory Feek shared the joyous snap taken at their home in Alexandria, Indiana on Facebook. He captioned the happy photo, “Celebrating Christmas with Joey, surrounded by family. The best gift of all. Thank you Lord.”

Photo: Facebook/JoeyandRory

Joey, who is battling terminal cervical cancer, had previously expressed her desire to make it to Christmas. Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated singer celebrated the holidays with her daughter and an unexpected visitor — Santa Claus! However, according to Rory, unlike other Santas, their surprise guest was “the real deal,” and "had the kindest smile and a heart for special babies and mamas with no hair.”

While Christmas was a big milestone for the singer, she also is also hoping to help ring in her daughter's second birthday in February. The family recently commemorated Indiana's 22-month-old birthday, which was another special moment for the star and her loved ones.

It was announced back in November that the 40-year-old had entered hospice care after ceasing treatments for cancer. As of late, Joey has been "feeling pretty good," her husband said in his blog This Life I Live. Rory has called his wife's “will to live” as “very, very strong.”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

In a previous blog post, Rory wrote, "There isn't a day that goes by that [Joey] doesn't look me and her family in the eye and say, 'I'm gonna beat this,' or, 'I'm getting better, I believe that.' And she asks me if I believe it, and I do. I choose to.”

Through everything, the mom-of-one has demonstrated unwavering faith. Her husband said, "Joey’s hope never fades. No amount of pain or medicine can touch it.” Rory continued, “It runs too deep. It’s connected to her faith in God. And as she will tell you, God can do anything.”

And while she knows what's to come in the end, Joey is not afraid. In October, she opened up to The Tennessean saying, "I don’t fear anything because I’m so close to God and we’ve talked about it so many times. I know he’s close. And I know he loves me. I’m really at peace. I still believe there’s healing in prayer.”

Joey added, “God decided... he needs me singing up there. That’s how I look at it.”