Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are 'really proud' of their snowman making skills

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris really want to build a snowman. The 26-year-old shared a photo on Instagram, on Wednesday, of her and her DJ beau's latest collaboration, an epic snowman.

"Really proud of ourselves over here," Taylor captioned the photo, that featured her, Calvin, 31, and her younger brother Austin, 23, posing in front of the snowman.

In another photo, the "Shake It Off" singer and Calvin are showing the steps to making their creation. To keep with the spirit of Christmas, Taylor opted to wear the Aéropostale Rude-Olph Light-Up Beanie during the fun-filled outing.

Taylor and Calvin have been dating since earlier this year, and made their first official red carpet debut during the Billboard Music awards in May. This is the first time the duo has spent the holidays with each other, and the first time the "Bad Blood" singer will have a little down time since wrapping her "1989" world tour on December 12.

Earlier this week, Taylor posted an image of her father Scott Swift decorating the family Christmas tree. "Scott Swift decorating the tree," she captioned the pic of her father hard at work stringing decorations.

Taylor's holiday celebrations don't stop this week. The singer announced that she will premiere the video for her new single "Out of the Woods" during Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Calvin will also make his way to Miami on December 30 when he plays at Liv nightclub in the Fontainebleau hotel.