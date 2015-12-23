Elsa Pataky marks fifth wedding anniversary with loving message to Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are #relationshipgoals! The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday to dedicate a sweet message to her husband ahead of their anniversary on December 26.

Elsa and Chris during the premiere of "Heart of the Sea" Photo: Getty Images

"Todas las historias de amor son bonitas pero la nuestra es mi favorita! Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite!," Mrs. Hemsworth captioned the photo of the pair hugging on the beach.

Chris, 32, and Elsa were married in December 2010, and are parents to three children, India Rose, 3, Tristan, 1, and Sasha, 1.

This isn't the first time Elsa has shown her love for her leading man on social media. Last week, the Spanish actress shared a sweet moment on Instagram featuring her and Chris' children watching the Thor actor's appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Viendo a papa en @nbcsnl (Saturday Night Live) que illusion!!! yesterday, watching papa on @nbcsnl so funny! #home #laugh #fun #proud #hilarious #live #family @chrishemsworth," the photo showed Elsa and her troop sitting around an ipad and watching Chris' hilarious appearance.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris opened up about his supportive wife. "[Elsa] gives me confidence and makes me look good," the Heart of the Sea actor gushed. "She tells me how to dress. She gets me ready for the red carpet."