Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez pens heartfelt note thanking supporters

It has been a whirlwind few days for Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez. After host Steve Harvey accidentally crowned the 21-year-old beauty Miss Universe during Sunday's broadcast, the contestant took to her Instagram to thank everyone for their support on Tuesday.

Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez Photo: Getty Images

"After the storm comes the calm. I want to thank each and everyone of you who have sent messages of support and strength," she began the post. "Every one of you has become an incredible human being in my book and I am the most fortunate and thankful for having the support not only from one country but from the whole entire world."

During Sunday's broadcast, Ariadna had to give up her title minutes after Steve Harvey mistakenly announced her as the winner. Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach was then told she is in fact Miss Universe. After the show, the Colombian beauty took to her Instagram page to gracefully address the mix up and congratulate Pia. “The happiness that you must be feeling must be incredible,” she wrote to Pia in the post. “Life continues and in the future we will find out why things happen the way they happen. Thank you all for your LOVE SUPPORT and KINDNESS.”

A photo posted by Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo (@gutierrezary) on Dec 22, 2015 at 4:08pm PST

On the heels of the show, fellow Colombian superstar Sofia Vergara sent a positive message of support to Ariadna and called her a "Queen either way" via her Instagram. "La Reina de todos modos @gutierrezary #colombia," she captioned the post, next to an image of the beauty wearing the crown.

Ariadna has remained graceful on social media, continuing to thank people like Sofia for their support and calling the moment her "destiny."

"Our destiny is written for you. And my destiny was this. I was able to bring happiness to my country after becoming Miss Universe for only a couple of minutes...Today because of that COLOMBIA and the LATIN COMMUNITY are being talk about in every corner of that world."