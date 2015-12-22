Matt Dallas and husband Blue Hamilton adopt a little boy: 'The best Christmas present ever'

Matt Dallas and husband Blue Hamilton have already received the “best Christmas present ever” this year. The married couple announced on Tuesday in a YouTube video that they adopted a 2-year-old little boy named Crow.

Leading up to the exciting announcement, the men expressed how they longed to be parents for a while, but it was just a matter of timing and how. “There are a lot of kids that need homes,” Matt said of going down the adoption route.

Matt, Crow and Blue

Blue continued, “There really is a shortage of people just willing to bring in kids that just temporarily need a place to stay.” Enter their son Crow. “We just happen to fall in love with this certain little boy who came to stay with us — the car ride home, we decided that he was gonna be ours and we weren’t gonna give him up,” Blue said.

Matt added, “There was supposed to be a six month trial period — there was about a six-minute trial period before we knew that he was gonna be ours.”

The Kyle XY actor and singer-songwriter Blue tied the knot back in July earlier this year. The couple adopted their son from the state of Arizona, where Matt is originally from. In the video posted on December 22, the new parents wrote, “This Christmas our wishes were granted beyond our wildest dreams!”

Congratulations to the family of three!

WATCH THE ADORABLE ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW