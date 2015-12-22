Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pack on the PDA in new Christmas video

No mistletoe required for these two! Lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani put their love on display in a new video posted on Twitter. The No Doubt frontwoman shared a video clip of her country crooner kissing her. Gwen captioned the video “Merry Christmas gx.”

In the sweet clip, Blake is seen packing on the PDA with his ladylove giving her multiple kisses on the cheek. The couple both donned camouflage attire and matching hats for the video. The mom-of-three beams in the clip as her man showers her with affection.

The two certainly look cheerful this holiday season. Both singers split from their respective spouses,and Miranda Lambert , earlier this year.

Since going public back in November, Gwen and Blake’s relationship has heated up. The country star recently expressed his desire to have his girlfriend stay on The Voice. He previously said, "I don't want [her] to not be on the show.” The country star also noted, “[Gwen] makes us all look a whole lot better on this show.”