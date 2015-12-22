Jennifer Aniston calls spending time with husband Justin Theroux 'sacred'

Jennifer Aniston knows what’s important in life. The newlywed, who married longtime love Justin Theroux back in August, opened up to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop in a Q&A about her man and their life at home.

The 46-year-old leads a busy life as an actress and spokeswoman, but for her, family comes first. She said, “Spending time with my husband, my dogs, and long-time girlfriends. Those times are sacred to me and I would never give them up.”

Photo: FilmMagic

However when they are separated because of their projects, Jennifer admitted that’s when the best presents are gifted and received. The best gift she’s ever gotten she said has been “when my husband surprises me when I’m away working.” And the Mother’s Day actress returns the favor for her man. When asked what’s the best gift she’s ever given, she revealed, “When I surprise my husband when he is working.”

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony over the summer. Jennifer and Justin got engaged in August of 2012 after more than a year of dating.

In the new Goop interview, the former Friends star also divulged beauty secrets behind her ageless skin. “I really think hydration is so important…and sleep!” the smart water brand ambassador said. "I take care of my skin and try not to go into the sun as much as I used to. Also we are as young as we feel and treating yourself right is a great way to feel good.”

She added, “Being happy is also a key to looking and feeling younger.”