'Downton Abbey' cast gets into the holiday spirit in hilarious new clip for charity: Video

The cast of Downton Abbey's got talent! The stars of the popular TV show star in a hilarious video for Britain's "Text Santa" charity initiative that features them searching for the perfect Santa Claus.



'Downton Abbey's' final season premieres Jan 3 on PBS Photo: Getty Images

In the clip called "Downton's Got Santa," a few Santa hopefuls have to impress the three judges – Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Edith Crawley (Laura Carmichael) and her aunt Isobel Crawley (Penelope Wilton) – in order to become the manor's next Mr. Claus.

The video, which was released as part of network ITV's annual holiday charity initiative, brought all of the laughs and cameos. Among the Santa Claus hopefuls featured in the 10-minute are famed chef Gordon Ramsay, who delivers enough NSFW language to keep him out of the competition.

"Text Santa" helps families who are facing difficult times during the holiday season. The appeal has raised millions to help people in need since it was launched in 2011.

Downton Abbey's sixth and final season premieres on PBS on January 3 at 9pm.