Jude Law's daughter Iris is all grown up: See the aspiring model now

Another day means another celebrity child-turned model! This time, it’s Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law, whose mother is his ex wife, actress Sadie Frost. The actor’s 15-year-old landed her first modeling gig for the British brand Illustrated People.

Iris stars as the face of the collaboration between the British label and London stylist Violetta Kassapi. In her first campaign for Violetta Fancies You X Illustrated People, the aspiring model rocks satin pajamas paired with a vampy lip, while her hairdo gives off some major Scary Spice vibes.

Photo: Getty Images

It appears the young teen is following in the footsteps of her 19-year-old brother Rafferty Law, who began his modeling career in 2014, walking the runway for DKNY.

Sadie shared a photo of her daughter's new ad on her Instagram. The proud mom captioned the photo, "My liccld girl @lirisaw shoot for @violettafanciesyou - pjs ❤️."

Clearly excited about her own first modeling gig, Iris also shared her campaign photos with her over 9,000 followers on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram/@lukas3man

Jude’s daughter isn’t the only celebrity spawn to leap into the world of fashion. Iris joins the roster of celebrity kids like Lily-Rose Depp, Kaia Gerber, Romeo Beckham and Dylan Brosnan who have all become models.