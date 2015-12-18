Another day means another special moment for Joey Feek. The terminally ill country singer and her husband Rory Feek celebrated their daughter, Indiana, turning 22 months old on Thursday.

Rory shared a photo of his wife and baby girl on the couple's Facebook writing, “"…birthday bed-time kisses from Mama. Good night little one, today you are 22 months old."

The special moment was captured with Joey in her hospice bed. It was announced back in November that the singer of the duo Joey + Rory had entered hospice care after seizing treatments for her terminal cancer.

The mom-of-one has been on an uphill climb as of late. Last week, Joey was photographed out of bed and playing on the floor with her daughter, despite being bedridden a few weeks prior.

Photo: Facebook/Joey and Rory

Recently, Rory said on his blog, This Life I Live, that “Joey's still feeling pretty good. Really good actually." He added, “We've been able to keep her pain under control for the most part and her spirit is just as positive as ever. Even more so here lately."

In the past the doting husband has referred to his wife and her “will to live” as “very, very strong.” The ailing star continues to fight not just for herself, but for her daughter who "gets excited every morning to see [her]."

Joey has previously expressed her wish to be around for Christmas and Indiana’s second birthday in February. The 40-year-old also has the 2016 Grammy Awards to look forward to now that she and her husband have received their first ever nomination.