Another baby is heading toward the hills! Former MTV Hills star Audrina Patridge announced on Friday that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Corey Bohan.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram to share the couple's baby announcement. Posting a photo of herself with a positive pregnancy test, the reality star wrote, “I finally figured out what to get Corey for Christmas! #babyontheway #ClearblueConfirmed #ad (blog post with all the details will be up today!) xoxo.”

Upon learning she was pregnant, Audrina told Us Weekly, "I was super-excited!" Naturally the first person she shared the exciting news with was her fiancé. “I asked [Corey] to have a look at the test and make sure I wasn’t seeing things!" She said. "You never really expect it to say 'Pregnant.' He had a big smirk on his face and was really happy about it."

While the baby was a surprise for the MTV star, the expectant mom admitted, “I feel at this point in my life I am ready to be a mama!" Audrina and Corey announced their engagement back in November after dating on-and-off since 2008.

The TV personality's former co-star, Kristin Cavallari, recently welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Saylor James, with husband Jay Cutler.