Have mercy! Netflix just announced the release date for the highly anticipated sequel to Full House. The continuation of the original show, which first began in 1987, will play out in a 13-episode series entitled Fuller House, that will air on Netflix, February 26.

A trailer for the upcoming show was uploaded onto YouTube on Thursday, giving fans a taste of what they can expect, along with a glimpse of the famous Tanner family house.

Like the original series, the show is set in San Francisco. Many of the original cast members will reprise their beloved characters including John Stamos and Bob Saget, who play Uncle Jesse and Danny Tanner.

Other main characters who are set to return include Candace Cameron-Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner, Jodie Sweetin, who plays her younger sister Stephanie, and Andrea Barber, D.J.'s best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

The focus of the new show is on older sister D.J., who is a mother of three sons – hence the title of the sequel – and who has been recently widowed.

The eldest Tanner daughter enlists the help of aspiring musician Stephanie, along with fellow single mom Kimmy and her feisty teenage daughter Ramona to help look after her three boys ‒ Jackson, 12, who is described as "rebellious," 7-year-old Max, who is the "neurotic" one, while newborn Tommy Jr. makes up the family.

The Olsen twins will not reprise their role as Michelle Tanner Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coulier, who plays Joey Gladstone, Lori Loughlin, also known as Becky Katsopolis, and Scott Weinger, who portrays Steve Hale, will also make guest appearances on the streaming service's new show.

Two famous faces who are notably absent from the cast are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The twins, who were featured on the show as children, have decided not to return to their role as Michelle Tanner, but Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarondos said there is still plenty of opportunity for the twins to change their minds.

"The Olsen twins are teetering [on] whether or not they'll be around," he explained at the Television Critics Association's press tour in August. "There's a bunch of opportunity for them if they choose to. But they're not in the current creative."

Meanwhile at the same event John Stamos admitted that he had once tried to get the twins sacked from the popular family sitcom. "It's sort of true that the Olsen twins cried a lot," John revealed. "It was very difficult to get the shot. So I [gesturing], 'Get them out…!' That is actually 100 percent accurate. They brought in a couple of unattractive redheaded kids."

He added, "We tried that for a while and that didn't work. [Producers] were like, all right, get the Olsen twins back. And that's the story."

