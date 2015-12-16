Kris Jenner decorates her house, Caitlyn Jenner celebrates Christmas early with Brody

Consider the halls officially decked at the Kardashian-Jenner household. Kris Jenner finished putting up her holidays decorations and needless to say, if it didn’t look like Christmas before, it certainly does now.

Kim Kardashian, who resides at Kris' home, along with her husband Kanye West and their two children — North and Saint — shared a photo of her mother’s elaborate decorations.

Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2015 at 11:45pm PST

Featured in the reality star’s Instagram snap are not one, but three Christmas trees! The grand staircase along with the trees are decorated with sparkling lights and plenty of candy canes. The mom-of-two captioned the magical photo, “Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style.”

Kris’s granddaughter North West seems to be equally taken by her home's holiday decorations. During a live-stream, Kim mentioned, "North is in heaven. She walks by and screams at all the candy canes."

The 35-year-old also outed her mother during the stream revealing that the matriarch of the family isn’t responsible for the décor alone. She said, "I am probably putting my mom on blast because she probably acts like she does this herself but she really has 50 people doing it."

A photo posted by Linda Thompson (@ltlindathompson) on Dec 16, 2015 at 12:29am PST

Much like her other side of the family, Caitlyn Jenner is already in a festive, holiday mood. The Olympian celebrated Christmas early on Tuesday, with her second ex wife, Linda Thompson, and their sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner. Linda shared a sweet photo of the celebration writing, “Christmas is a beautiful time of year to celebrate family. We are all unique creations of life worthy of acceptance & love. I'm grateful my sons @brodyjenner & @brandontjenner absorbed that teaching. They are my heart. @caitlynjenner I'm happy you were at Brody's & @kaitlynn_carter 's Christmas party tonight. Good times! All love.”

It was reported on Wednesday that the I Am Cait star is teaming up with Diane Swayer for a one-year follow up interview in 2016. Caitlyn sat down with the veteran journalist earlier this year to tell her story.