'First Wives Club' stars Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler reuniting for Netflix film

The ladies of The First Wives Club are reuniting! After nearly 20 years since starring in the rom-com movie together, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton are teaming up for a Netflix original film entitled Divanation.

According to Deadline, the new comedy will tell the story of a “once-popular singing group forced to reconnect after their volatile split and 30 year estrangement.”

Goldie, Diane and Bette are teaming up for a new movie after nearly 20 years Photo: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

Bette took to her Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the long-awaited reunion. The 70-year-old wrote, “Bit of a hot topic today because Netflix added #FirstWivesClub to their roster… and gearing up to make #divanation with me, Goldie & Diane."

Earlier this year, Goldie explained why a sequel to the trio's original film was never made. In an interview with Harvard Business Review she revealed, "We were all women of a certain age, and everyone took a cut in salary to do it so the studio could make what it needed. We all took a smaller back end than usual and a much smaller front end. And we ended up doing incredibly well. The movie was hugely successful. It made a lot of money.”

Goldie continued, “But two years later, when the studio came back with a sequel, they wanted to offer us exactly the same deal. We went back to ground zero. Had three men come in there, they would have upped their salaries without even thinking about it. But the fear of women's movies is embedded in the culture."

Divanation, which was written by Lisa Addario and Joey Syracuse, is currently awaiting a new script draft and director. The new comedy joins the streaming services roster of original feature films including Beasts of No Nation and The Ridiculous 6.