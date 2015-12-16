Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cast perform a cappella tribute

The cast of Star Wars along with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots are giving Pentatonix a run for their money! The Tonight Show host invited the franchise’s newest members along with some of the film’s original cast to partake in an a cappella Star Wars medley.

Joining Jimmy for the epic tribute in celebration of the Force Awakens’ upcoming release, were stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong'o, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. Noticeably absent from the galactic number is Luke Skywalker a.k.a Mark Hamill. Meanwhile, some other familiar faces like R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and Chewbacca joined in for the musical fun.

Together, the group performed the film’s iconic score composed by the legendary John Williams — and surprisingly enough the actors made some powerful music! Safe to say the force is strong with this bunch.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters Friday.

WATCH THE MEDLEY BELOW