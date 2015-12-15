Sarah Jessica Parker calls being yelled at by Billy Eichner 'a dream come true'

Billy Eichner has a lot of feelings about Sex and the City 2, so when he had the opportunity to shout them all at Sarah Jessica Parker, in short, he did. The host of truTV’s Billy on the Street used his time with the star of the movie herself, while out in NYC, to discuss the film’s criticism and how Kim Cattrall's character isn't any less believable than Star Wars' Chewbacca.

While SJP said she understood there was criticism surrounding the sequel, she admitted that she never read it. Unfortunately for the 50-year-old actress, Billy did, and he had a lot to say.“I never understood [the criticism], I swear, and it always made me so angry."

Photo: Instagram/@sarahjessicaparker

Before the mom-of-three had a chance to explain how the criticism affected her, the energetic host interjected: “It was ridiculous! Let me tell you what I think. No, this is serious! I think enough years have passed now that...”

Sarah chimed in, “We can openly discuss it now.”

“As a nation!” Billy added. "I think that, that show had dealt so well in such a smart, sharp way in dissecting guys, that I think all the bros like really like the chance to jump on it finally.”

He continued, “People said, ‘Oh, I don’t believe them going to the Middle East.’” Recalling a friend of his, who’s into sci-fi, Billy said his pal does not think the movie is believable. "I said 'Oh you can’t believe they’d go to the Middle East, but you believe in f--king Chewbacca?'” Billy shouted. “'You f--king turd! They can’t go to the Middle East. You'll believe in anything that happens on some planet George Lucas made up, but you can’t believe that Kim Cattrall would film for a few weeks in Morocco?' I’m serious! I’m so glad to finally be getting this off my chest.”

Leaving the actress in giggles, Sarah admitted, "You’re saying things that I would have never had the courage to say.”

The Sex and the City star took to her Instagram to share a photo from her day out with Billy. She captioned the picture, "See that look in my eyes? It's what I know we all feel about @billyeichner... So there I was, standing side by side with him, getting yelled at by him (oh the joy) running the streets of NYC with him, a dream come true."

