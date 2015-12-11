Cara Delevingne is joined by St. Vincent in 'crazy' family Christmas photo

The holiday season is meant for spending time with the people you love. For Cara Delevingne that includes girlfriend St. Vincent. On Friday, the 23-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram featuring her family and the 33-year-old.
"Happy (crazy) Christmas," the model captioned the photo that features her family dressed in holiday attire and looking in different directions. The model is sandwiched between her sister Chloe, brother-in-law Edward Grant and niece and nephew while the musician stands in the back of the picture.
The Paper Towns star and the "Digital Witness' singer have been dating for a little over a year. Although they are both pretty private about their love, Cara did recently share the best part of being in a relationship. "Loyalty is one of the most important things to me in the world," Cara told Loaded magazine. "Once I care about someone, I'll jump in front of a car for them. I'm a real 'ride or die' kind of gal. It's all about trust and loyalty."
She continued: "I can't date someone who's like me," she explained. "Because we'd probably end up killing each other. I need someone who can plan things."
The supermodel hasn't just been spending time with her lady. Earlier this week, her BFF and Estee Lauder model Kendall Jenner shared a playful picture of the duo having fun backstage at The Weeknd's concert. "Kylie is a ninja," she captioned the photo that showed the 20-year-old being picked up by her little sister Kylie.