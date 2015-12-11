Blake Lively shares throwback photo with former "flame" Jason Priestley

Beverly Hills meets the Upper East Side! As it turns out, before Dan Humphrey and Ryan Reynolds, there was another man who captivated the heart of a young Blake Lively. The 28-year-old took to her Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo featuring Beverly Hills, 90210’s Jason Priestley.

The Gossip Girl actress jokingly captioned the photo, “#tbt to when Serena Van Der Woodsen and Brandon Walsh were a thing. (Shh don't tell @robynlively).”

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 11, 2015 at 12:43am PST

Blake and the ‘90s heartthrob’s relationship was clearly short-lived given the fact that he was dating her older sister, Teen Witch star Robyn Lively back in the day — which would explain the epic snapshot of the two!

Fast forward a few decades later, and Blake is now a married, mom-of-one and newly cemented member of Taylor Swift’s girl squad. The stunning blondes were recently spotted having fun Down Under. Prior to their girls' day out, Blake had professed her love for the pop star on Instagram writing, "I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 7, 2015 at 12:40am PST

While visiting Australia on her tour, Taylor met up with the actress, who is down there filming her upcoming shark thriller, The Shallows. The new gal pals enjoyed a day of fun snapping selfies with kanagroos and jumping for joy at Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Queensland.

Yesterday was such an amazing day off-- roller coasters, kangaroos and LOLs with @blakelively  See you tonight, Adelaide! A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 6, 2015 at 5:21pm PST

The "Bad Blood" singer commemorated their day sharing a photo with her new squad member, writing, "Yesterday was such an amazing day off — roller coasters, kangaroos and LOLs with @blakelively."

Perhaps blondes really do have more fun!