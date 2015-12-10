Anna Faris gives her and Chris Pratt's 3-year-old son Jack acting lessons

A star in the making! Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's 3-year-old son Jack has the acting bug, thanks to his mom. The 39-year-old actress admitted during her visit Wednesday night on The Conan O'Brien Show that she is gearing up her tot for his big screen debut, just in case things don't work out in Hollywood for her.

"I need a backup plan," she joked with the late night host. "What if Mom gets canceled or something like that?"

The Scary Movie star shared that she has big ambitions for her son, and when it's time for acting lessons, she is the boss. "I've been trying to teach him some acting lessons… He's 3! [But] I like to be in charge. I want to be a camp counselor," she quipped. "I want to be a teacher. I never got to be an acting coach. I had to resort to being an actor. So anyway, I get wish fulfillment by giving acting lessons."

Before going into the clip, Anna shared that her experience helped her son when it came time to "act scared" during their lesson. "As you know from the classics, Scary Movie 1, 2, 3 and 4, I had to learn how to act scared," she explained. "He's not very advanced, and we've been working on this, so I brought a video."

Chris Pratt captured this moment between Anna and Jack Photo: Instagram/@prattprattpratt

In the clip, Jack's movie star mom coaches him to "do the thing," as the tot walks around the island in the kitchen and gives the camera his best scared reaction when seeing a bug. According to his momager, Jack needs a little more work, saying "Okay, I think we can do it better," at the end of the clip.

Anna and Chris welcomed Jack into the world in August of 2012. The couple often share funny moments from their son on their social media profiles. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Chris shared a silly family photo on his Instagram.

"Grateful for so much, not the least of which is this four day weekend with my family. Loaded the truck, took the wife and boy on a road trip to a beautiful destination in the woods," he captioned the silly photo featuring his, Anna and Jack's head cropped onto a classic Thanksgiving picture.