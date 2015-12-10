President Obama and Michelle like you've never seen them before

Watch out Kim Kardashian, there’s a new face heading to reality TV, and he lives in the White House. President Barack Obama will participate in NBC’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls, making him the first sitting president to appear on a reality show.

Bear Grylls and President Barack Obama Photo: Delbert Shoopman/NBC

The episode, which was taped back in September while Obama was visiting Alaska, will show “a side of the president you never have seen before,” according to host Bear Grylls.

He explained, “[The president] really does live in such a bubble and it’s almost like a bit of a cage … it’s very hard to have the freedom to actually go and do anything. The wild gives you that.”

WATCH A PREVIEW OF OBAMA'S 'RUNNING WILD' EPISODE

While stranded in the Alaskan wilderness, POTUS was joined by a number of secret service men, but that didn’t keep him from enjoying the wild. During the adventure, which airs December 17, the 54-year-old politician ate actual bear-gnawed salmon. In a preview for the show, the commander-in-chief admits, "I'm tougher than I look."

“One of the big reasons [Obama] wanted to do this was to see the effects of climate change close up,” Bear said. “He’s a dad and he wants to preserve the planet for his children’s future and I feel the same way.”

Jay Pharaoh and FLOTUS star in a rap music video promoting college

Much like her husband, Michelle Obama is also looking out for the future by encouraging high school students to go to college — via a rap music video (yup, that's right)! In the video, the 51-year-old is joined by Saturday Night Live’s Jay Pharaoh as the two dance and rap all the reasons why individuals should go to college including the line: "If you want to fly jets, you should go to college.” However, if someone wants to “stare at grass” they suggest “don’t go to college,” but "for everything else you should go to college!” (Watch the first lady like you've never seen her below)

Safe to say POTUS and FLOTUS have a promising career in the entertainment business once they leave the White House.

WATCH MICHELLE OBAMA'S RAP VIDEO