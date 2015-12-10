BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer are going for the gold — in the same category for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards! On Thursday morning, Moët & Chandon raised a toast to the nominees at the Beverly Hilton hotel where America Ferrera, Chloe Grace Moretz, Dennis Quaid, and Angela Bassett announced the biggest films and names in Hollywood this year, pinning the Joy and Trainwreck actresses against each other.

Amy, left, and Jennifer both earned best actress in a comedy nominations Photos: Getty Images

Jennifer has previously praised her friend saying, “The best thing that happened this year was when my friend Amy and I got so drunk that we ended up on the top of Billy Joel’s piano." Fans are no doubt looking forward to the photo opps between the two girlfriends, who've both had high-profile red carpet tumbles: Amy famously pulled a prank on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at April's Time 100 gala, and Jen made headlines when she fell down in a pink Dior gown at the 2013 Academy Awards.

This year's Golden Globe nomination is Amy's first. Upon learning the news, the Trainwreck actress called the honor "a dream" in the caption of a hilarious throwback photo on Instagram. In the snap, she's pictured during her childhood years posing with a glass globe, "predicting this moment."

Amy captioned this Instagram pic: "Me with my first globe predicting this moment" Photo: Instagram/@AmySchumer

Also scoring her first nomination this year is singer Lady Gaga for her role in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel, while leading this year's pack with five nods is the drama film Carol. The movie's two leading ladies, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, both earned best actress nominations, while the movie itself earned a best motion picture nod.

Comedian Ricky Gervais will return as the award show's host for the fourth time when the 2016 Golden Globes air January 10 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Among the 2016 nominees are:

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Robin Wright, House of Cards





Jon Hamm Photo: FilmMagic

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura, Narcos

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan



Best TV Series, Drama

Empire, Fox

Game of Thrones, HBO

Mr. Robot, USA Network

Narcos, Netflix

Outlander, Starz

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Casual, Hulu

Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Video

Orange Is the New Black, Netflix

Silicon Valley, HBO

Transparent, Amazon Video

Veep, HBO

Lady Gaga Photo: WireImage

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel

Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Idris Elba, Luther

Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Joanne Froggat, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

Judith Light, Transparent

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damien Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

American Crime, ABC

American Horror Story: Hotel, FX

Fargo, FX

Flesh and Bone, Starz

Wolf Hall, PBS

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Melissa McCarthy, Spy

Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin, Grandma





Matt Damon Photo: WireImage

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Steve Carrell, The Big Short

Matt Damon, The Martian

Al Pacino, Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Big Short

Joy

The Martian

Spy

Trainwreck

Best Director – Motion Picture

Todd Haynes, Carol

Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant

Todd McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott, The Martian

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Jane Fonda, Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, Love and Mercy

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

Sylvester Stallone, Creed





'Carol' stars Cate and Rooney Photo: WireImage

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room

Rooney Mara, Carol

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Will Smith, Concussion

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Carol

Alexandre Desplat, The Danish Girl

Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight

Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alva Noto, Bryce Dessner, The Revenant

Best Animated Feature Film

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

Inside Out

The Peanuts Movie

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Love Me Like You Do," Fifty Shades of Grey

"One Kind of Love," Love and Mercy

"See You Again," Furious 7

"Simple Song #3," Youth

"Writing's on the Wall," Spectre