BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer are going for the gold — in the same category for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards! On Thursday morning, Moët & Chandon raised a toast to the nominees at the Beverly Hilton hotel where America Ferrera, Chloe Grace Moretz, Dennis Quaid, and Angela Bassett announced the biggest films and names in Hollywood this year, pinning the Joy and Trainwreck actresses against each other.
Amy, left, and Jennifer both earned best actress in a comedy nominations Photos: Getty Images
Jennifer has previously praised her friend saying, “The best thing that happened this year was when my friend Amy and I got so drunk that we ended up on the top of Billy Joel’s piano." Fans are no doubt looking forward to the photo opps between the two girlfriends, who've both had high-profile red carpet tumbles: Amy famously pulled a prank on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at April's Time 100 gala, and Jen made headlines when she fell down in a pink Dior gown at the 2013 Academy Awards.
This year's Golden Globe nomination is Amy's first. Upon learning the news, the Trainwreck actress called the honor "a dream" in the caption of a hilarious throwback photo on Instagram. In the snap, she's pictured during her childhood years posing with a glass globe, "predicting this moment."
Amy captioned this Instagram pic: "Me with my first globe predicting this moment" Photo: Instagram/@AmySchumer
Also scoring her first nomination this year is singer Lady Gaga for her role in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel, while leading this year's pack with five nods is the drama film Carol. The movie's two leading ladies, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, both earned best actress nominations, while the movie itself earned a best motion picture nod.
Comedian Ricky Gervais will return as the award show's host for the fourth time when the 2016 Golden Globes air January 10 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
Among the 2016 nominees are:
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Jon Hamm Photo: FilmMagic
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best TV Series, Drama
Empire, Fox
Game of Thrones, HBO
Mr. Robot, USA Network
Narcos, Netflix
Outlander, Starz
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Casual, Hulu
Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Video
Orange Is the New Black, Netflix
Silicon Valley, HBO
Transparent, Amazon Video
Veep, HBO
Lady Gaga Photo: WireImage
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel
Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Idris Elba, Luther
Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Joanne Froggat, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Judith Light, Transparent
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damien Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series
American Crime, ABC
American Horror Story: Hotel, FX
Fargo, FX
Flesh and Bone, Starz
Wolf Hall, PBS
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
Matt Damon Photo: WireImage
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carrell, The Big Short
Matt Damon, The Martian
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Big Short
Joy
The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck
Best Director – Motion Picture
Todd Haynes, Carol
Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant
Todd McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott, The Martian
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Paul Dano, Love and Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
'Carol' stars Cate and Rooney Photo: WireImage
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Carol
Alexandre Desplat, The Danish Girl
Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs
Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alva Noto, Bryce Dessner, The Revenant
Best Animated Feature Film
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Love Me Like You Do," Fifty Shades of Grey
"One Kind of Love," Love and Mercy
"See You Again," Furious 7
"Simple Song #3," Youth
"Writing's on the Wall," Spectre