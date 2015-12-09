Ryan Gosling gushes over Eva Mendes: 'I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with'

Ryan Gosling has always been popular with the ladies, but there are two special ones that have captured his heart — longtime love Eva Mendes and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Esmeralda. The 35-year-old actor sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO! Canada and opened up about celebrating the holidays with his little family and what he looks for in a woman.

Ryan and Eva welcomed their daughter in September 2014. Photo: Getty Images

“This will be our first Christmas where [Esmeralda is] sort of taking it all in, so that’s exciting,” Ryan said. The Notebook star and Eva welcomed their daughter back in September 2014.

While the actor is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with Esmeralda, he isn't as excited to listen to his mother's Christmas tunes. He explained, “She’s obsessed with the Hanson Christmas album! No disrespect to Hanson, they’re very talented kids, but I think I’ve heard that record enough. I’m sure it will be on a loop this Christmas as well.”

As much as Ryan loves and is devoted to his little girl, the handsome star is just as smitten with the mother of his child, Eva. The good-looking couple met while filming The Place Beyond The Pines and have been dating since 2011. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” Ryan gushed. And the only quality he seeks in a woman is "that she’s Eva Mendes," he revealed. "There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

The Big Short actor made his hosting debut on SNL over the weekend. The first time host broke character a number of times, struggling to keep a straight face. Ryan giggled his way through an alien abduction and hot dad sketch, plus his opening monologue with Mike Meyers.

WATCH RYAN GOSLING'S SNL MONOLOGUE BELOW