Kelly Clarkson shares epic 'Game of Thrones'-themed Christmas card

Brace yourself, Christmas is coming! Kelly Clarkson took to social media on Tuesday to share a special holiday treat. The singer posted her family’s epic Game of Thrones-themed Christmas card that is sure to bring joy to fans and nonfans of the HBO show alike.

Kelly captioned the card on Instagram: “Merry Christmas from the Blackstock clan! #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #riverisnotworried."

Kelly is joined by husband Brandon Blackstock, 18-month-old daughter River Rose and stepchildren Seth and Savannah in the amazing pic Photo: Instagram/@kellyclarkson

The 33-year-old and her husband Brandon Blackstock, along with their daughter River Rose, 18 months, and Kelly’s stepchildren Seth and Savannah posed for the HBO-themed photo. The family gave their best solemn faces, with the exception of little River who couldn't help but smile. The “Miss Independent” singer included in her post the hashtags #winteriscoming and #riverisnotworried.

The family posed for the gloomy shot in front of a castle. Kelly and her stepdaughter donned full dresses for the holiday card, while the Blackstock men wore quilts.

Next year there will be another little man to add to the family’s Christmas card since Kelly is pregnant with a boy! The expectant mom announced back in August that she and her husband were expecting their second child together.



The pregnant star revealed in October that she's expecting a son Photo: Getty Images

The baby news was unintentionally announced during one of the singer’s tour stops. She has previously explained, "I couldn't get through [the song], and I was crying so hard and I thought, 'These people are going to think I'm on drugs but I'm about to lose it like a crazy person.' I was like, 'Oh I gotta explain.' And then it just came out.”

In October, Kelly revealed that she was expecting her first son, sharing a sweet snap of her daughter writing: "River's gonna have a little baby brother :) #itsaboy We're so excited!"

We can’t wait to see what the Blackstocks soon-to-be party of six have in store for their Christmas card next year!