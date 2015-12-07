Joey Feek can't believe first ever Joey + Rory Grammy nomination: All the 2016 nominees

Joey Feek has another reason to continue her fight against cancer. The terminally ill singer received uplifting news Monday morning after the names for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards were announced. Joey and her husband Rory Feek of the country duo Joey + Rory received their first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance of "If I Needed You." Rory took to Facebook to share the exciting news.

"[I] woke my bride up this morning with a baby in my arms and the news that our version of "If I Needed You" was nominated for a Grammy," he wrote on the couple's page. To which his bedridden wife asked, "How can that be?"

Photo: Getty Images

The unexpected nomination moved the couple to tears. Rory revealed, "The song received no radio airplay... no press... no critical acclaim... and the only music video we made for it was to celebrate the day our little Indiana was born."

He added, "God is so good."

The overjoyed musician also shared a video of the song for which he and his wife were nominated. With the Grammy nomination, it looks like Christmas has come early for the Feeks. "My wife knows I love Christmas," Rory wrote on his blog This Life I Live last Friday. "There's a magic that's in the air that isn't there any other time of the year." So far the holidays are off to a great start. Rory shared last week: "Joey's still feeling pretty good. Really good actually."

He continued, "We've been able to keep her pain under control for the most part and her spirit is just as positive as ever. Even more so here lately."

WATCH THE VIDEO THAT HAS FOUND JOEY + RORY WITH A GRAMMY NOMINATION:

Joining Rory and Joey on the list of 2016 Grammy nominees are The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick leads the pack with 11 nods, while The Weeknd and Taylor Swift each snagged seven nominations, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd scored big Grammy nominations Photos: WireImage/Getty Images

Noticeably missing from list are Justin Bieber and Adele, both of whom released their hit albums in November. The cut-off date for eligible music is September 30, so the chart-topping singers will have to wait until 2017 to go for the Grammy gold.

The 2016 Grammy Awards will air live February 15 on CBS.

Scroll down to see the other nominees!

Album of the Year

Alabama Shakes, Sound and Color

Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly

Chris Stapleton, Traveler

Taylor Swift, 1989

The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness

Congrats to Album Of The Year nominees: Alabama Shakes, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd #GRAMMYs Posted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”

Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”

Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Congrats to Song Of The Year nominees: Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Little Big Town, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran #GRAMMYs Posted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015

Record of the Year

D’Angelo and the Vanguard, “Really Love”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”

Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”

The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel my Face”

Congrats to Record Of The Year nominees: D'Angelo And The Vanguard, Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd #GRAMMYs Posted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015

Best New Artist

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor

Congrats to all the Best New Artist nominees: courtney barnett, James Bay, Sam Hunt, Tori Kelly, Meghan Trainor #GRAMMYs Posted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015





Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson, "Heartbeat Song"

Ellie Goulding, "Love Me Like You Do"

Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

Taylor Swift, "Blank Space"

The Weeknd, "Can't Feel My Face"

Best Pop/Duo/Group Performance

Florence + The Machine, "Ship to Wreck"

Maroon 5, "Sugar"

Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"

Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood"

Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, "See You Again"

Kelly Clarkson is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album Photo: Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson, Piece by Piece

Florence + The Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful

Mark Ronson, Uptown Special

Taylor Swift, 1989

James Taylor, Before This World

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern

Bob Dylan, Shadows in the Night

Josh Groban, Stages

Seth MacFarlane, No One Ever Tells You

Barry Manilow (& Various Artists), My Dream Duets

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Caribou, Our Love

The Chemical Brothers, Born In The Echoes

Jamie XX, In Colour

Skrillex And Diplo, Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü

Disclosure, Caracal

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond feat. Zoë Johnston, :We're All We Need"

The Chemical Brothers, "Go:

Flying Lotus feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Never Catch Me"

Galantis, "Runaway (U & I)"

Skrillex and Diplo With Justin Bieber, "Where Are Ü Now"

The Foo Fighters are nominated for Best Rock Performance Photo: Getty Images

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes, "Don’t Wanna Fight"

Florence + The Machine, "What Kind Of Man"

Foo Fighters, "Something From Nothing"

Elle King, "Ex’s & Oh’s"

Wolf Alice, "Moaning Lisa Smile"

Best Rock Song

Alabama Shakes, "Don’t Wanna Fight"

Elle King, "Ex’s & Oh’s"

James Bay, "Hold Back the River"

Highly Suspect, "Lydia"

Florence + The Machine, "What Kind Of Man"

Best Rock Album

James Bay, Chaos And The Calm

Death Cab For Cutie, Kintsugi

Highly Suspect, Mister Asylum

Muse, Drones

Slipknot, The Gray Chapter

Best R&B Performance

Tamar Braxton, "If I Don’t Have You"

Andra Day, "Rise Up"

Hiatus Kaiyote, "Breathing Underwater"

Jeremih Featuring J. Cole, "Planes"

The Weeknd "Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)"

Nicki Minaj is up for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Photo: Getty Images

Best R&B Song

Miguel, "Coffee"

The Weeknd "Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)"

Jazmine Sullivan, "Let It Burn"

D’Angelo And The Vanguard, "Really Love"

Tyrese, "Shame"

Best R&B Album

Leon Bridges, Coming Home

D’Angelo And The Vanguard, Black Messiah

Andra Day, Cheers to the Fall

Jazmine Sullivan, Reality Show

Charlie Wilson, Forever Charlie

Best Rap Song

Kanye West Featuring Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney, "All Day"

Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"

Drake, "Energy"

Common & John Legend, "Glory"

Fetty Wap, "Trap Queen"

Best Rap Album

J. Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Dr. Dre, Compton

Drake, If Youre Reading This Its Too Late

Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly

Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend, "One Man Can Change the World"

Common & John Legend, "Glory"

Jidenna feat. Roman GianArthur, "Classic Man"

Kendrick Lamar feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat, "These Walls"

Nicki Minaj feat. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown, "Only"

Best Country Solo Performance

Cam, "Burning House"

Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"

Carrie Underwood, "Little Toy Guns"

Keith Urban, "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16"

Lee Ann Womack, "Chances Are"

Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" is nominated Photo: Getty Images

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne, "Stay a Little Longer"

Joey+Rory, "If I Needed You"

Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay, "The Driver"

Little Big Town, "Girl Crush"

Blake Shelton featuring Ashley Monroe, "Lonely Tonight"

Best Country Song

Lee Ann Womack, "Chances Are"

Tim McGraw, "Diamond Rings and Old Barstools"

Little Big Town, "Girl Crush"

Brandy Clark, "Hold My Hand"

Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"

Best Country Album

Sam Hunt, Montevallo

Little Big Town, Pain Killer

Ashley Monroe, The Blade

Kacey Musgraves, Pageant Material

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky, "LSD"

The Dead Weather, "I Feel Love"

Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood"

Pharrell Williams, "Freedom"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joey Alexander, My Favorite Things

Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Breathless

Robert Glasper & The Robert Glasper Trio, Covered: Recorded Live at Capitol Studios

Jimmy Greene, Beautiful Life

John Scofield, Past Present

Best Gospel Album

Karen Clark Sheard, Destined to Win (Live)

Dorinda Clark-Cole, Living It

Tasha Cobbs, One Place Live

Israel & Newbreed, Covered: Alive Is Asia [Live] (Deluxe)

Jonathan McReynolds, Life Music: Stage Two

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Jason Crabb, Whatever the Road

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Matt Maher, Saints and Sinners

Tobymac, This Is Not a Test

Chris Tomlin, Love Ran Red





Ricky Martin has been nominated Photo: Getty Images

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán, Terral

Alex Cuba, Healer

Ricky Martin, A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition)

Alejandro Sanz, Sirope

Julieta Venegas, Algo Sucede

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile, The Firewatcher's Daughter

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, The Traveling Kind

Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free

The Mavericks, Mono

Punch Brothers, The Phosphorescent Blues

For a complete list of the 2016 nominees visit: Grammy.com



