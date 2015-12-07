Joey Feek can't believe first ever Joey + Rory Grammy nomination: All the 2016 nominees

Joey Feek has another reason to continue her fight against cancer. The terminally ill singer received uplifting news Monday morning after the names for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards were announced. Joey and her husband Rory Feek of the country duo Joey + Rory received their first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance of "If I Needed You." Rory took to Facebook to share the exciting news.
"[I] woke my bride up this morning with a baby in my arms and the news that our version of "If I Needed You" was nominated for a Grammy," he wrote on the couple's page. To which his bedridden wife asked, "How can that be?"
Photo: Getty Images
The unexpected nomination moved the couple to tears. Rory revealed, "The song received no radio airplay... no press... no critical acclaim... and the only music video we made for it was to celebrate the day our little Indiana was born."
He added, "God is so good."
The overjoyed musician also shared a video of the song for which he and his wife were nominated. With the Grammy nomination, it looks like Christmas has come early for the Feeks. "My wife knows I love Christmas," Rory wrote on his blog This Life I Live last Friday. "There's a magic that's in the air that isn't there any other time of the year." So far the holidays are off to a great start. Rory shared last week: "Joey's still feeling pretty good. Really good actually."
He continued, "We've been able to keep her pain under control for the most part and her spirit is just as positive as ever. Even more so here lately."
Joining Rory and Joey on the list of 2016 Grammy nominees are The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick leads the pack with 11 nods, while The Weeknd and Taylor Swift each snagged seven nominations, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd scored big Grammy nominations Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
Noticeably missing from list are Justin Bieber and Adele, both of whom released their hit albums in November. The cut-off date for eligible music is September 30, so the chart-topping singers will have to wait until 2017 to go for the Grammy gold.
The 2016 Grammy Awards will air live February 15 on CBS.
Scroll down to see the other nominees!
Album of the Year
Alabama Shakes, Sound and Color
Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly
Chris Stapleton, Traveler
Taylor Swift, 1989
The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness
Congrats to Album Of The Year nominees: Alabama Shakes, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd #GRAMMYsPosted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”
Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”
Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”
Congrats to Song Of The Year nominees: Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Little Big Town, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran #GRAMMYsPosted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015
Record of the Year
D’Angelo and the Vanguard, “Really Love”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”
Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”
Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel my Face”
Congrats to Record Of The Year nominees: D'Angelo And The Vanguard, Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd #GRAMMYsPosted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015
Best New Artist
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
Meghan Trainor
Congrats to all the Best New Artist nominees: courtney barnett, James Bay, Sam Hunt, Tori Kelly, Meghan Trainor #GRAMMYsPosted by The GRAMMYs on Monday, December 7, 2015
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson, "Heartbeat Song"
Ellie Goulding, "Love Me Like You Do"
Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"
Taylor Swift, "Blank Space"
The Weeknd, "Can't Feel My Face"
Best Pop/Duo/Group Performance
Florence + The Machine, "Ship to Wreck"
Maroon 5, "Sugar"
Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"
Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood"
Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, "See You Again"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson, Piece by Piece
Florence + The Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful
Mark Ronson, Uptown Special
Taylor Swift, 1989
James Taylor, Before This World
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern
Bob Dylan, Shadows in the Night
Josh Groban, Stages
Seth MacFarlane, No One Ever Tells You
Barry Manilow (& Various Artists), My Dream Duets
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Caribou, Our Love
The Chemical Brothers, Born In The Echoes
Jamie XX, In Colour
Skrillex And Diplo, Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü
Disclosure, Caracal
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond feat. Zoë Johnston, :We're All We Need"
The Chemical Brothers, "Go:
Flying Lotus feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Never Catch Me"
Galantis, "Runaway (U & I)"
Skrillex and Diplo With Justin Bieber, "Where Are Ü Now"
Best Rock Performance
Alabama Shakes, "Don’t Wanna Fight"
Florence + The Machine, "What Kind Of Man"
Foo Fighters, "Something From Nothing"
Elle King, "Ex’s & Oh’s"
Wolf Alice, "Moaning Lisa Smile"
Best Rock Song
Alabama Shakes, "Don’t Wanna Fight"
Elle King, "Ex’s & Oh’s"
James Bay, "Hold Back the River"
Highly Suspect, "Lydia"
Florence + The Machine, "What Kind Of Man"
Best Rock Album
James Bay, Chaos And The Calm
Death Cab For Cutie, Kintsugi
Highly Suspect, Mister Asylum
Muse, Drones
Slipknot, The Gray Chapter
Best R&B Performance
Tamar Braxton, "If I Don’t Have You"
Andra Day, "Rise Up"
Hiatus Kaiyote, "Breathing Underwater"
Jeremih Featuring J. Cole, "Planes"
The Weeknd "Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)"
Best R&B Song
Miguel, "Coffee"
The Weeknd "Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Let It Burn"
D’Angelo And The Vanguard, "Really Love"
Tyrese, "Shame"
Best R&B Album
Leon Bridges, Coming Home
D’Angelo And The Vanguard, Black Messiah
Andra Day, Cheers to the Fall
Jazmine Sullivan, Reality Show
Charlie Wilson, Forever Charlie
Best Rap Song
Kanye West Featuring Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney, "All Day"
Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"
Drake, "Energy"
Common & John Legend, "Glory"
Fetty Wap, "Trap Queen"
Best Rap Album
J. Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Dr. Dre, Compton
Drake, If Youre Reading This Its Too Late
Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly
Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend, "One Man Can Change the World"
Common & John Legend, "Glory"
Jidenna feat. Roman GianArthur, "Classic Man"
Kendrick Lamar feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat, "These Walls"
Nicki Minaj feat. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown, "Only"
Best Country Solo Performance
Cam, "Burning House"
Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"
Carrie Underwood, "Little Toy Guns"
Keith Urban, "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16"
Lee Ann Womack, "Chances Are"
Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" is nominated Photo: Getty Images
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne, "Stay a Little Longer"
Joey+Rory, "If I Needed You"
Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay, "The Driver"
Little Big Town, "Girl Crush"
Blake Shelton featuring Ashley Monroe, "Lonely Tonight"
Best Country Song
Lee Ann Womack, "Chances Are"
Tim McGraw, "Diamond Rings and Old Barstools"
Little Big Town, "Girl Crush"
Brandy Clark, "Hold My Hand"
Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"
Best Country Album
Sam Hunt, Montevallo
Little Big Town, Pain Killer
Ashley Monroe, The Blade
Kacey Musgraves, Pageant Material
Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky, "LSD"
The Dead Weather, "I Feel Love"
Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"
Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood"
Pharrell Williams, "Freedom"
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joey Alexander, My Favorite Things
Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Breathless
Robert Glasper & The Robert Glasper Trio, Covered: Recorded Live at Capitol Studios
Jimmy Greene, Beautiful Life
John Scofield, Past Present
Best Gospel Album
Karen Clark Sheard, Destined to Win (Live)
Dorinda Clark-Cole, Living It
Tasha Cobbs, One Place Live
Israel & Newbreed, Covered: Alive Is Asia [Live] (Deluxe)
Jonathan McReynolds, Life Music: Stage Two
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jason Crabb, Whatever the Road
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
Matt Maher, Saints and Sinners
Tobymac, This Is Not a Test
Chris Tomlin, Love Ran Red
Ricky Martin has been nominated Photo: Getty Images
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán, Terral
Alex Cuba, Healer
Ricky Martin, A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition)
Alejandro Sanz, Sirope
Julieta Venegas, Algo Sucede
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile, The Firewatcher's Daughter
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, The Traveling Kind
Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free
The Mavericks, Mono
Punch Brothers, The Phosphorescent Blues
For a complete list of the 2016 nominees visit: Grammy.com